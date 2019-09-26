Building on the design foundations of the Award-winning 72m motor yacht Vicky, the 77m M/Y Go is an updated version of this elegant yacht with a modern twist.

Well proportioned and graceful, she will be the largest yacht designed and built by Turquoise.

Although a family resemblance is noticeable her profile is sleeker, cleaner and incorporates a stretched arch that runs all the way round the aft of the vessel.



Furthermore the extra length and increase to the beam has permitted an additional deck. This makes way for a generous owners deck with a forward facing suite with uninterrupted views over the bow and access to a private deck area with jacuzzi.



Other impressive features include a generous sundeck with 5m pool and a stunning beach club (162m2) aft with triple aspect and direct access to the sea for the ultimate in contemporary living. The central tender garage can accommodate 2 luxury tenders, one up to 10m limousine tender and one up to 8m. the elevator from garage/galley reaches up the sundeck.

The interior also has impressive levels of accommodation with flexibility for up to 18 guests . From the grand lobby you have the option of using an elegant staircase or a full sized elevator. On the main deck a substantial main salon and dining room offer an area where all the guests can get together for more formal events in the evenings, or for cold climate socializing. The guest suites are forward on this deck offering maximum comfort and large hull windows. Some of the suites have the flexibility to interconnect.

In order to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience for the owner and his guests, the 77-metre can carry up to 20 crew members, who are also extremely well catered for with two lounges and access to their own gym.