Go is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Johnson Yachts.
Design
Go measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 146 tonnes.
Performance and Capabilities
Go has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Go has a fuel capacity of 3,712 litres, and a water capacity of 546 litres.
Accommodation
Go accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.