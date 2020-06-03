Read online now
Length 28.96m
Year 2011

2011

Motor Yacht

Go is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Johnson Yachts.

Design

Go measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 146 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Go has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Go has a fuel capacity of 3,712 litres, and a water capacity of 546 litres.

Accommodation

Go accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

