Go (formerly Feadship De Vries SL39 mk3) is a 39m motor yacht launched in March 2010 from Feadship. She was delivered in April 2010.

Superyacht Go has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure with a beam of 9.10m (29.86ft) and a 2.75m (9.02ft) draft. The luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of De Voogt Naval Architects.



Go's sophisticated interior by FPA Architects is characterised by a warm approach, drawing on a neutral colour scheme; wood finishes and a variety of textures and fabrics.



Performance + Capabilities

Go is capable of 13.7 knots flat out, powered by twin MTU engines.



GO Accommodation

Go offers accommodation for up to 10 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to seven crew members onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.