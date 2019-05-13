Go Fourth is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Go Fourth measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Go Fourth has an aluminium hull.

Go Fourth also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Go Fourth has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Go Fourth has a fuel capacity of 20,439 litres, and a water capacity of 4,164 litres.

Accommodation

Go Fourth accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Go Fourth flies the flag of the United States.