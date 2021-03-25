Length 28.04m
Year 2006
Going Coastal
2006|
Motor Yacht
Going Coastal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Paragon Motor Yachts.
Design
Going Coastal measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.Her exterior design is by Scott Robinson.
Going Coastal also features naval architecture by Scott Robinson.
Performance and Capabilities
Going Coastal has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Going Coastal has a fuel capacity of 4,300 litres, and a water capacity of 950 litres.
Accommodation
Going Coastal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Going Coastal flies the flag of the USA.