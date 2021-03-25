Going Coastal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Paragon Motor Yachts.

Design

Going Coastal measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.6 feet.

Her exterior design is by Scott Robinson.

Going Coastal also features naval architecture by Scott Robinson.

Performance and Capabilities

Going Coastal has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Going Coastal has a fuel capacity of 4,300 litres, and a water capacity of 950 litres.

Accommodation

Going Coastal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Going Coastal flies the flag of the USA.