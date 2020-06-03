Golden Boy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Custom.

Design

Golden Boy measures 27.10 metres in length and has a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Golden Boy has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Albatros Design.

Golden Boy has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Golden Boy has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Golden Boy accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.