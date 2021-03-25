Length 35.05m
Year 1998
Golden Boy II
1998|
Motor Yacht
Golden Boy II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Sovereign Yachts.
Design
Golden Boy II measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.
Golden Boy II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.
Golden Boy II also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Golden Boy II has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Golden Boy II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.