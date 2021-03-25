Golden Boy II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Sovereign Yachts.

Design

Golden Boy II measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.

Golden Boy II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Golden Boy II also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Boy II has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Golden Boy II accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.