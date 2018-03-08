Golden Compass is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Picchiotti and most recently refitted in 2009.

Golden Compass is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Picchiotti and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Golden Compass measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 361 tonnes.

Golden Compass has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Arthur de Fever.

Golden Compass also features naval architecture by Arthur de Fever.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Compass has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Golden Compass has a fuel capacity of 62,452 litres, and a water capacity of 21,953 litres.

Accommodation

Golden Compass accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Golden Compass flies the flag of Marshall Islands.