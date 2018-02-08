Length 29.9m
Year 1989
Golden Eagle
1989|
Motor Yacht
Golden Eagle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Broward Marine.
Design
Golden Eagle measures 29.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 feet and a beam of 6 feet.
Golden Eagle has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Golden Eagle also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Golden Eagle has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Golden Eagle accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins.