Golden Eagle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Broward Marine.

Design

Golden Eagle measures 29.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 feet and a beam of 6 feet.

Golden Eagle has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Golden Eagle also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Eagle has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Golden Eagle accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins.