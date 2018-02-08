Read online now
Length 29.9m
Year 1989

Golden Eagle

1989

|

Motor Yacht

Golden Eagle is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Broward Marine.

Design

Golden Eagle measures 29.9 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 feet and a beam of 6 feet.

Golden Eagle has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Golden Eagle also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Eagle has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Golden Eagle accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

16Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6m

crew:

-

draft:

3.65m
