Golden Eye is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Westport.

Design

Golden Eye measures 34.14 metres in length and has a beam of 7.16 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Eye has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Golden Eye has a fuel capacity of 20,744 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Golden Eye accommodates up to 5 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.