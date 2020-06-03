Golden Horn
2007|
Motor Yacht
Golden Horn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by R.B.Dereli Yachts.
Design
Golden Horn measures 42.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Golden Horn has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Fry Associates Inc. - Fryco.
Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.
Golden Horn also features naval architecture by R.B.Dereli Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Golden Horn has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Golden Horn has a fuel capacity of 73,300 litres, and a water capacity of 11,500 litres.
She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Golden Horn accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Golden Horn is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 421.
Golden Horn is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.