Golden Horn is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by R.B.Dereli Yachts.

Design

Golden Horn measures 42.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 8.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Golden Horn has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Fry Associates Inc. - Fryco.

Her interior design is by Eva Cadio & Co.

Golden Horn also features naval architecture by R.B.Dereli Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Horn has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Golden Horn has a fuel capacity of 73,300 litres, and a water capacity of 11,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Golden Horn accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Golden Horn is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 421.

Golden Horn is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.