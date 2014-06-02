Length 32m
Year 2010
Golden K
2010|
Motor Yacht
Golden K is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Noble Yachts.
Design
Golden K measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.
Her interior design is by Noble Yachts.
Golden K also features naval architecture by KRM Yacht Refit & Repair.
Performance and Capabilities
Golden K has a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.
Golden K has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Golden K accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.