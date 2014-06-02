Read online now
Length 32m
Year 2010

Golden K

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Golden K is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Noble Yachts.

Design

Golden K measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Her interior design is by Noble Yachts.

Golden K also features naval architecture by KRM Yacht Refit & Repair.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden K has a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Golden K has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Golden K accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

