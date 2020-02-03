Golden Odyssey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Lurssen Yachts in Lemwerder, Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Golden Odyssey measures 123.20 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 7,600 tonnes.

Golden Odyssey has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Martin Francis.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Golden Odyssey also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Other Specifications

Golden Odyssey has a hull NB of 13689.

Golden Odyssey is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.