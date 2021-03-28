Golden Osprey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Knight & Carver, in the United States.

Design

Golden Osprey measures 29.36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 6.83 feet.

Golden Osprey has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Osprey has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Golden Osprey has a fuel capacity of 18,170 litres, and a water capacity of 2,002 litres.

Accommodation

Golden Osprey accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.