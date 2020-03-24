Golden Rule is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Golden Rule measures 38.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 302 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Golden Rule has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Golden Rule also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Rule has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Golden Rule is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2006.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Golden Rule measures 38.7 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 302 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Golden Rule has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Golden Rule also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Rule has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Golden Rule has a fuel capacity of 46,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,320 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Golden Rule accommodates up to 13 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Golden Rule has a hull NB of 753.

Golden Rule flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.