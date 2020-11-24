Golden Times is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Golden Times measures 27.64 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Golden Times has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Times has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Golden Times has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Golden Times accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Golden Times has a white hull.

Golden Times flies the flag of Marshall Islands.