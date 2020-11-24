We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 27.64m
Year 2001
Golden Times
2001|
Motor Yacht
Golden Times is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Design
Golden Times measures 27.64 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.5 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Golden Times has a composite hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Golden Times has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Golden Times has a fuel capacity of 18,925 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.
Accommodation
Golden Times accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Golden Times has a white hull.
Golden Times flies the flag of Marshall Islands.