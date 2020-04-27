Golden Touch is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Westport and most recently refitted in 2014.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Golden Touch measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 7.16 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Touch has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Golden Touch accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.