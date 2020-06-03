Golden Touch is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2009.

Golden Touch is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Golden Touch measures 29.87 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 5.88 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 138 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Golden Touch has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Golden Touch also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Touch has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Golden Touch has a fuel capacity of 20,439 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

Accommodation

Golden Touch accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Golden Touch has a hull NB of 506.