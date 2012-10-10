Golden Touch II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sensation Yachts, in New Zealand.

Design

Golden Touch II measures 44.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 8.53 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Golden Touch II also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Golden Touch II has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Golden Touch II accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Golden Touch II flies the flag of the United States.