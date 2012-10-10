Length 44.81m
Year 2006
Golden Touch II
2006|
Motor Yacht
Golden Touch II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sensation Yachts, in New Zealand.
Design
Golden Touch II measures 44.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.82 feet and a beam of 8.53 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.
Golden Touch II also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Golden Touch II has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Golden Touch II accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.
Other Specifications
Golden Touch II flies the flag of the United States.