Good Times is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Good Times measures 34.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Good Times has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Good Times also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Good Times has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Good Times is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Hatteras Yachts and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Good Times measures 34.69 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Good Times has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Good Times also features naval architecture by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Good Times has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Good Times has a fuel capacity of 24,035 litres, and a water capacity of 3,690 litres.

Accommodation

Good Times accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Good Times has a hull NB of FP315.

Good Times flies the flag of the USA.