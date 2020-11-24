Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25.91m
Year 2009

Goodlife

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Goodlife is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Pacific Mariner, in the United States.

Design

Goodlife measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Goodlife has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Goodlife has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Goodlife has a fuel capacity of 8,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Goodlife accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.48m

crew:

-

draft:

1.52m
Other Pacific Mariner yachts
Featured Events