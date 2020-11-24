We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.91m
Year 2009
Goodlife
2009|
Motor Yacht
Goodlife is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Pacific Mariner, in the United States.
Design
Goodlife measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.52 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.
Goodlife has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Goodlife has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Goodlife has a fuel capacity of 8,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.
Accommodation
Goodlife accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.