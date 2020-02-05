Goodtimes is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Goodtimes measures 25.3 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 5.2 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 51 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Goodtimes has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Goodtimes has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Goodtimes has a fuel capacity of 2,150 litres, and a water capacity of 610 litres.

Accommodation

Goodtimes accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.