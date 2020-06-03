Read online now
Length 24m
Year 2006

Goose Bumps

2006

Motor Yacht

Goose Bumps is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Goose Bumps measures 24.00 feet in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 134 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Goose Bumps has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ben Dodarell.

Her interior design is by Shelley Dicondina.

Goose Bumps also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Goose Bumps has a top speed of 23.50 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Performance and Capabilities

Goose Bumps has a top speed of 23.50 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Goose Bumps has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Goose Bumps accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Goose Bumps has a hull NB of 76-649.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

23.5Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.6m

crew:

2

draft:

