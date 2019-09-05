Gossip is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Gossip is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Gossip measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Gossip has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Gossip also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Gossip has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gossip has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Gossip accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.