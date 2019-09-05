Gossip
Motor Yacht
Gossip is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Gossip measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.
Gossip has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.
Her interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.
Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.
Gossip also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Gossip has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Gossip has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
Accommodation
Gossip accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.