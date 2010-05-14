Length 44.2m
Year 2003
Gotta Go
2003|
Motor Yacht
Gotta Go is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by NQEA Yachts.
Design
Gotta Go measures 44.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.20 feet.Her exterior design is by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.
Performance and Capabilities
Gotta Go has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Gotta Go accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.