GPS is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

GPS measures 26.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.75 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

GPS has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

GPS has a fuel capacity of 10,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

GPS accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

GPS flies the flag of the United Kingdom.