Grace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Scheepswerf Peter Sijperda in Holland, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Grace measures 48.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 353 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak with an aluminium superstructure.

Grace also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Grace has a top speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Grace has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Grace accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grace has a Blue hull, whose NB is SDS100.

Grace is a BV I 3/3 (E) + Special Service Charter Yacht, Deep Sea Ice Class III, MACH commercial vessel, Unlimited Deep Sea Navigation, Unmanned Engine Room class yacht. She flies the flag of the NETHERLANDS.