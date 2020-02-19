Grace (previously named Addiction, Unity) is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Amels in Vlissingen (Netherlands).

Design

Grace measures 52.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.90 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 630 tonnes.

Grace has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

Grace also features naval architecture by Amels.

Model

Grace is a semi-custom Amels 171 model. The Amels 171 series is the smallest of the Limited Editions collection and presents a range of 52.3 metre tri-deck motor yachts built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. The exterior design is the work of Tim Heywood. The shape of the line features strong feminine curves with bold verticals and horizontals that give the vessels a look of confidence and modernity. With basic parameters set by Amels, the rest of the yacht’s design is open to personalisation by the owner, including three possible interior designs.

Performance and capabilities

Grace has a top speed of 15.5 knots and a cruising speed of 13 knots.

She is powered by 2 1407HP Diesel MTU engines of the 16V 4000 M70 model and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Grace has a fuel capacity of 115000 litres, and a water capacity of 17000 litres. She also has a range of 4500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Grace accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins, comprising 1 master, 3 double and 2 twin suites. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.