Grace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Abeking & Rasmussen in Lemwerder, Germany.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Grace measures 82.00 feet in length and has a beam of 12.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 2,350 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Grace has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Grace accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 23 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grace has a hull NB of 6497.

Grace is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.