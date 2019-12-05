Luxury motor yacht Grace E was built in 2004 by Italian shipyard Codecasa and represents a stylish and classic charter yacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design by Codecasa and the interior work of Anna & Frank Dellarolle. This well-balanced superyacht measures 49.9 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Grace E was previously known under the name of Andale but was rechristened in 2007 by her new American owner Green Mountain Coffee founder Bob Stiller.

Besides the name change he also undertook an interior refit of the superyacht in 2008; changing all her furniture; adding WiFi; and installing an audiovisual system that included Kaleidescape and iPod docking stations. The beginning of 2009 saw her emerge from a second major refit where her entire hull was repainted, outdoor cushions updated, and an enclosed gym on her sundeck was added.

Her interior décor creates a relaxing yet sophisticated ambience through the use of light colour tones and furnishings with plush comfort at the forefront.

Entrance to luxury motor yacht Grace E is via the aft deck where a sitting room positioned before the salon immediately creates the feeling of being in a mansion rather than onboard a yacht. The main deck features a formal dining area, casual lounge and game area.

The onboard skylounge is located in the bridge deck salon and is created for entertaining with a card table, bar, and TV seating area that opens up onto an outdoor deck. Located above and crowing the superyacht is the sundeck, boasting the newly added gym. An elevator services all four decks.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite; a VIP suite; two Queen staterooms; and two twin staterooms. Forward of the foyer on the main deck is the master suite; a silk-carpeted room complete with study, walk-in wardrobe, and his and hers bathroom with large hot tub.

Unusually, the VIP cabin is also located on the main deck rather than in the traditional spot below decks. The cabin, nestled between the galley and crew service steps, offers a scenic view above the water line. The guest cabins are located below decks and are larger than the above VIP suite but lack the views. All accommodations feature private bathrooms and entertainment systems.

Luxury yacht Grace E is powered by two Caterpillar engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 17 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Grace E is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while her crew of 11 under the direction of Captain Marc Rebuffe ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, water bikes, a sailboat, kayaks, waterskis and a range of snorkelling and fishing equipment.

Grace E cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during the winter.

The luxury vessel has Lloyd’s classification and is fully MCA compliant.