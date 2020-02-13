Graceful is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Blohm + Voss Shipyards in Hamburg, Germany.

Blohm + Voss is an innovative German shipyard specializing in the construction of naval vessels and technically sophisticated megayachts from building facilities in Hamburg including repairs, refits, and modification of such vessels as well as merchant ships.

Design

Graceful measures 82.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.75 feet and a beam of 13.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,100 tonnes.

Graceful has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Graceful also features naval architecture by AGAT Design Bureau.

Performance and Capabilities

Graceful has a top speed of 17.60 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Graceful accommodates up to 14 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 24 crew members.

Other Specifications

Graceful has a hull NB of 98096.

Graceful is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.