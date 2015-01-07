Luxury motor yacht Gran Finale, built in 2002 by American shipyard Delta Marine, is a remarkably quiet tri-deck that manages to be both spacious and sleek. With a GRP hull and superstructure her naval architecture is by Delta Design Group, and she features interior and exterior design by Espinosa Yacht Design. This twin screw superyacht measures 44.8 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Gran Finale features bold and contemporary styling that distinguish this high performance motor yacht designed for increased speeds, range and comfort. Capable of transoceanic crossings with ease, and cruising speeds close to 20 knots, Gran Finale is remarkably quiet and calm in her ride.

Recently awarded the 2003 Showboats International Award for Best Motor Yacht over 38 meters, Gran Finale achieves excellence in style, design and technological advancement.

Evident everywhere is the mark of the owner’s passion for the project and high standards for craftsmanship and detail. Richly sculpted shapes, exotic woods, and handcrafted Italian furnishings create a dramatic, yet comfortable atmosphere. The high ceilings and large expanses of glass result in a light, spacious interior affording maximum enjoyment of the outside panorama.

The owner’s suite on the main deck features a unique open bath arrangement embellished with onyx. The four staterooms below deck provide luxurious accommodations for family and guests. On the exterior, wraparound decks access various interesting niches to relax, dine or enjoy the cruise, including a private flybridge with Jacuzzi, sun beds and dining areas.

Her journeys have taken her to both coasts of the United States, through the Panama Canal.