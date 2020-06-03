Gran Pez is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.

Gran Pez is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.

Design

Gran Pez measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Gran Pez has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Gran Pez also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Rizzardi.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gran Pez has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Gran Pez accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.