Grand Coroto is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2012.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Grand Coroto measures 35.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.1 metres and a beam of 7.2 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Grand Coroto has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Grand Coroto also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Grand Coroto has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Grand Coroto is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2012.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Grand Coroto measures 35.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.1 metres and a beam of 7.2 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Grand Coroto has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Grand Coroto also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Grand Coroto has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Grand Coroto has a fuel capacity of 35,011 litres, and a water capacity of 1,750 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Grand Coroto accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grand Coroto has a hull NB of BC08.

Grand Coroto is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.