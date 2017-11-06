Grand Cru is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Burger Boat Company.

Grand Cru is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Grand Cru measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 171 tonnes.

Grand Cru has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Grand Cru also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Grand Cru has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Grand Cru has a fuel capacity of 30,660 litres, and a water capacity of 4,165 litres.

Accommodation

Grand Cru accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grand Cru has a hull NB of 397C.