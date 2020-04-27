Length 44.2m
Year 1994
Grand Illusion
1994|
Motor Yacht
Grand Illusion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.
Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.
Design
Grand Illusion measures 44.20 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.
Her interior design is by Demitri Christian.
Accommodation
Grand Illusion accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Grand Illusion flies the flag of Jamaica.