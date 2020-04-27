Read online now
Length 44.2m
Year 1994

Grand Illusion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Grand Illusion measures 44.20 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet.

Her interior design is by Demitri Christian.

Accommodation

Grand Illusion accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Grand Illusion flies the flag of Jamaica.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

8m

crew:

-

draft:

-
