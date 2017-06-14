Grand Ocean is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Blohm + Voss Shipyards in Hamburg, Germany.

Blohm + Voss is an innovative German shipyard specializing in the construction of naval vessels and technically sophisticated megayachts from building facilities in Hamburg including repairs, refits, and modification of such vessels as well as merchant ships.

Design

Grand Ocean measures 80.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.05 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,855 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Grand Ocean has a steel hull with a steel/aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Platou Architects.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Grand Ocean also features naval architecture by Blohm + Voss Shipyards.

Performance and Capabilities

Grand Ocean has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Grand Ocean is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Blohm + Voss Shipyards in Hamburg, Germany.

Blohm + Voss is an innovative German shipyard specializing in the construction of naval vessels and technically sophisticated megayachts from building facilities in Hamburg including repairs, refits, and modification of such vessels as well as merchant ships.

Design

Grand Ocean measures 80.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.05 metres and a beam of 12.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,855 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Grand Ocean has a steel hull with a steel/aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Platou Architects.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Grand Ocean also features naval architecture by Blohm + Voss Shipyards.

Performance and Capabilities

Grand Ocean has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Grand Ocean has a fuel capacity of 220,000 litres, and a water capacity of 180,000 litres.

She also has a range of 9,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Grand Ocean accommodates up to 12 guests in 11 cabins. She also houses room for up to 25 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grand Ocean has a hull NB of 957.

Grand Ocean is a LR/MCA class yacht.