Grand Voyager

Green Voyager has three different propulsion and generating packages: Conventional use conventional small generators and diesel main engines. Semi- Hybrid use conventional propulsion with high tech battery banks and power management to allow overnight silent operation of hotel loads. Full Hybrid use shaft generators to allow silent running on batteries and running hotel loads at anchor. The vessel is under construction at Kingship’s shipyard.

Performance + Capabilities

Green Voyager is powered by twin Caterpillars C 32 series engines with a fuel capacity of 60.000

litres, her range is expected to be of 4200 nautical miles. Her cruising speed is of 16.50 knots .



Green Voyager Style and Accomodation

Her steel hull and aluminum superstructure accommodates four spacious guest cabins on the

lower deck. Green Voyager is unremittingly contemporary with a nod to retro in her near plumb

bow. The key to the exterior is light, glass and connection with the interior. Much use is made of

sustainable material such as bamboo and exotic natural fabrics accessorized by objects from the

tropic zones the yacht will visit.