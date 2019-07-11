Grand XIV is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Grand XIV measures 25.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 102 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Grand XIV has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Performance and Capabilities

Grand XIV has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Grand XIV has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Grand XIV accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grand XIV has a hull NB of 10160.