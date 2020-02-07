Gravitas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

Gravitas is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2013.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Gravitas measures 52.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.78 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 682 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gravitas has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Bruce Gregga.

Gravitas also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Gravitas has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gravitas has a fuel capacity of 88,700 litres, and a water capacity of 26,000 litres.

Accommodation

Gravitas accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gravitas has a hull NB of 774.

Gravitas flies the flag of Jamaica.