Length 42m
Year 2010
Grayzone
Motor Yacht
Grayzone is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Concept Marine and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Grayzone measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.97 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet.
Grayzone has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Concept Marine.
Grayzone also features naval architecture by Concept Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Grayzone has a top speed of 14.00 knots.
Grayzone has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,400 litres.
Accommodation
Grayzone accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Grayzone flies the flag of Luxembourg.