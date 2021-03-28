Grayzone is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Concept Marine and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Grayzone measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.97 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet.

Grayzone has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Concept Marine.

Grayzone also features naval architecture by Concept Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Grayzone has a top speed of 14.00 knots.

Grayzone has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,400 litres.

Accommodation

Grayzone accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grayzone flies the flag of Luxembourg.