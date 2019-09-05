Grazia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine in Massarosa, Italy.

Grazia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine in Massarosa, Italy.

Design

Grazia measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Grazia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Rodriguez Group.

Grazia also features naval architecture by Overmarine and Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Grazia has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 32.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Grazia has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Grazia accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Grazia has a hull NB of 108/02.

Grazia is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.