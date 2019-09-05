Graziadiu
2008|
Motor Yacht
Graziadiu is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Overmarine .
Design
Graziadiu measures 31.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.10 metres and a beam of 6.93 metres.
Graziadiu has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Graziadiu also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Graziadiu has a top speed of 34 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Graziadiu has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Other Specifications
Graziadiu has a hull NB of 105/31.