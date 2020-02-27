Read online now
Length 27.7m
Year 1999

Grazianna

1999

Motor Yacht

Grazianna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Grazianna measures 27.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.

Grazianna has an aluminium hull.

Grazianna also features naval architecture by C. Raymond Hunt Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Grazianna has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Grazianna has a fuel capacity of 19,682 litres, and a water capacity of 2,801 litres.

Accommodation

Grazianna accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

25Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.9m

crew:

-

draft:

1.8m
