We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Grazianna
1999|
Motor Yacht
Grazianna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.
Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.
Design
Grazianna measures 27.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet.
Grazianna has an aluminium hull.
Grazianna also features naval architecture by C. Raymond Hunt Associates.
Performance and Capabilities
Grazianna has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Grazianna has a fuel capacity of 19,682 litres, and a water capacity of 2,801 litres.
Accommodation
Grazianna accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.