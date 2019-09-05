We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Graziella
2006|
Motor Yacht
Graziella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .
Design
Graziella measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres.
Graziella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Graziella also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Graziella has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
Graziella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine .
Design
Graziella measures 39.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 metres and a beam of 7.76 metres.
Graziella has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Graziella also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Graziella has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Graziella has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Graziella accommodates up to 10 guests .
Other Specifications
Graziella has a hull NB of 130/06.