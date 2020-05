Great Nautilus is a custom sailing yacht due to launch in 2015 by Sultan Marine in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

Great Nautilus measures 50.00 metres in length.

Great Nautilus has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Great Nautilus also features naval architecture by Sultan Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Great Nautilus has a top speed of 15.00 knots. .