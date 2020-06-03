Read online now
Length 25.9m
Year 1974

Greek Tycoon V

1974

Motor Yacht

Greek Tycoon V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Custom.

Design

Greek Tycoon V measures 25.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Greek Tycoon V has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Greek Tycoon V has a top speed of 11.00 knots.

Greek Tycoon V has a fuel capacity of 16,416 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Greek Tycoon V accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Greek Tycoon V is a Lloyd's class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.

guests:

9
speed:

11Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6m

crew:

2

draft:

2.1m
