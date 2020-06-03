We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 25.9m
Year 1974
Greek Tycoon V
Motor Yacht
Greek Tycoon V is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Custom.
Design
Greek Tycoon V measures 25.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.
Greek Tycoon V has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Greek Tycoon V has a top speed of 11.00 knots.
Greek Tycoon V has a fuel capacity of 16,416 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.
Accommodation
Greek Tycoon V accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Greek Tycoon V is a Lloyd's class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.