Green Duck is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Custom.

Design

Green Duck measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 5.70 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Green Duck has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Green Duck has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Green Duck accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.