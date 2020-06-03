We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27m
Year 1999
Motor Yacht
GreMat is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Leopard Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.
Design
GreMat measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
GreMat has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots.
GreMat has a fuel capacity of 8,300 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Accommodation
GreMat accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
GreMat flies the flag of Luxembourg.