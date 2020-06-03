GreMat is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Leopard Yachts and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

GreMat measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

GreMat has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots.

GreMat has a fuel capacity of 8,300 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

GreMat accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

GreMat flies the flag of Luxembourg.