Grenadier is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Grenadier measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Grenadier has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Grenadier accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.